Still going string at 56

AT the age of 56, marathon runner, Fatima Hassin is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon as she continues her brilliance as a road running athlete after she won the 42 kilometres in the CBZ Master Female category in Harare.

Hassin completed the race at a time of 03:59:19 to take home the prestigious title. The Bulawayo-based athlete was however, an hour behind the Open category (Under-40 years) winner, Patience Murowe who finished the race in a time of 02:59:45.

Her impressive time also qualified her for the Comrades Marathon in June, which she will be no stranger to having taken part in the prestigious gruelling event before in her illustrious career and hopes to improve or equal her best time. It will be the fourth time that she will be taking part in the Comrades.

Hassin said her consistency in her everyday activities has been the trick to her longevity as a long-distance athlete.

“I think I have been consistent in my everyday activity. I walk, I go to the gym and spin and practice yoga. I also eat healthy but have my luxuries when I feel the need. I have the Comrades which is my biggest race for the year and hope to improve or equal my best time,” said Hassin.

She added that the marathon, which took place this past weekend, ending at Old Georgians, was the perfect time for taking to the road as the weather was not all bad and the water points along the way were all properly prepared with the necessary requirements, thus a good day for running.

“CBZ is a very tough race, the first 21km is undulating but fair then after 21km the hills are very brutal and it becomes very tough.

“It was a good day for running, with cloud cover and not humid. It started to get quite hot as the race progressed and that added to the difficulty but as you know us as runners, we soldier on and make sure to hydrate as much as possible. The water points were all stocked with water and fruits for those who wanted,” she said.

Hassin only started competing in road races six years ago when she took part in 21km at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon. The veteran athlete said the companionship among the runners on the road in the CBZ Marathon was great as they also helped to push each other along whenever the going got tough.

She also believes that the financial services conglomerate, CBZ Holdings who were the event sponsors have set the bar high for others given the type of event that the just-ended marathon was.

“When we finished we were entertained by Jah Prayzah, which was really great. CBZ have set a high bar for other sponsors, it was a very well organised race and the prizes given to the winners were good as well.

“There are many runners who were needing to run this race to qualify for both, Two Oceans in April and Comrades in June so it was a well sought-after race and people wanted a place,” said Hassin.

She believes that the race was the best training to kick-start the Comrades block as the hills made it tough, just what they needed for the mountainous terrain that they will face in two upcoming races, the Two Oceans, and Comrades.

The veteran runner also said winning the Female Masters at the recent event is a very big achievement for her due to the competitiveness of the category she participates in and does not take her ability for granted.

"My category is very competitive and the course is a very tough course so it was a big achievement for me. I can only thank God that I still have the ability to run and train and be healthy. Some things in life must not be taken for granted, other ladies my age don't have the luxury of running or following their passions," said Hassin.