Stimella stands for street kids in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SONGBIRD Stimella has stood for the plight of street kids in her new single titled Mhere.

The single released today was produced by Trust Samende of Kulcha Houz Studios and is found on a number of digital platforms. Listening to the track, one is met with an afro fusion vibe and soulful sound that can leave one in between a place and a hard rock in definition of one’s safe space.

Said Stimella: “Mhere is a cry of a child on the street. Many a time we are quick to judge why they’re on the street. We don’t really bother knowing their stories and what led them there.

“This year l plan to release more songs and more videos, be on more tours and live performances,” said Stimella who is also a backing vocalist for Jah Prayzah’s band. – @mthabisi_mthire