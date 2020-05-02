Stimulus package an opportunity to reboot Zim sport sector

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has been given a perfect opportunity to reboot the Zimbabwe sports sector that faces an uncertain future due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country has been on lockdown since March 30 and President Mnangagwa further extended the lockdown period by a further 14 days yesterday.

Under yesterday’s two-week extension, public gatherings of more than 50 people remain banned.

While President Mnangagwa touched on the arts sector directly and said he had instructed Minister Coventry to make a proposal to the Government on how best the sector can be helped, it goes without saying that when this proposal is finally presented, Minister Coventry has to include the sports and recreation sectors as well.

“On another note, you will recall that I held an Indaba in Bulawayo last year with players in our creative cultural industry. This is an industry which thrives in crowds by way of shows, performances and exhibitions. Expectedly, the lockdown has denied this vital sector the crowds which are its vital lifeline. I have therefore instructed the Honourable Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry to make a proposal on how best this sector can be helped to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are optimistic that this $18 billion economic rescue and stimulus will relaunch the Zimbabwean economy on a strong trajectory characterised by higher productivity and supportive of job retention and creation,” said President Mnangagwa.

Last week, another portfolio under Minister Coventry, the youth, was given a $17 million relief fund that will be given as a grant to build capacity among youth-led businesses and registered youth organisations engaged in activities complementing the national taskforce’s relief efforts.

They must demonstrate innovation, value addition and or beneficiation and enterprises helping combating Covid-19 will be given priority in the release of funds, Minister Coventry said.

It is therefore only fair that when the swimming icon presents her proposal to the Government as instructed by President Mnangagwa, the sports sector is not left behind for it also heavily relies on crowds.

The sporting industry employees thousands of Zimbabweans of all ages and leaving it outside governmental assistance will be disastrous.

The Kenyan government last month announced a package for its sportspersons due to the pandemic that has paralysed competitions globally.