Stingrays swimming to host awards

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO based swimming club, Stingrays Swimming Academy is set to host an awards and fundraising dinner to honour its swimmers who performed well during the season.

The special event is set to take place at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall Two on June 3 2023. The event is set to start at 17.30 PM, ending at 18.30 PM.

A surprise guest speaker is expected to grace the event and the academy has promised loads of fun and entertainment.

“It’s that time of the year once again, where we get to honour our hardworking swimmers. They give it their all during the season. Come let’s celebrate them as they step on the red carpet during our glam and glitz Awards Dinner,” the academy posted on their Facebook page.

The academy boasts of swimmers such as Tichaona Makaya, Mbalenhle and Jwes Jared, Senamile and Shane Mphoko, Nathan Chibva, Nozintaba Masiye-Moyo, Bartholomew Nnam, Khaya Vimba and Sibusiso Fayayo among other upcoming swimming stars.

Stingrays Academy has had swimmers representing Zimbabwe in international competitions such as the South Africa National Junior Championships (SANJ). The academy also produced swimmers who have been flying the Zimbabwean flag high abroad such as the United States of America (USA) based Denilson Cyprianos. – @brandon_malvin