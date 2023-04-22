STIs on the rise in Zimbabwe despite record condom distribution

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

SEXUALLY transmitted infections (STIs) remain a significant public health concern in Zimbabwe, with the total number of cases increasing by 15 827 in 2022 compared to 2021. This excludes HIV, which is the most dreaded infection and had about 23 000 new cases during the same period.

STIs have a direct impact on sexual and reproductive health, leading to stigmatisation, infertility, cancers, pregnancy complications, and an increased risk of HIV.

There are more than 30 different bacteria, viruses, and parasites known to be transmitted through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, and oral sex. Some STIs can also be transmitted from mother-to-child during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. Of these, four are curable: syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis, while the other four are incurable viral infections: hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus (HSV), HIV, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that genital ulcers went up by 22 percent, urethral discharge cases went up by nine percent, while vaginal discharge cases went up by two percent.

This is despite the distribution of a staggering total of 121 157 970 male and female condoms in the same year.

The ministry said STIs affect both adults and children and contribute to increased morbidity and mortality if left untreated.

“Please note the increase in vaginal discharge (VD), Urethral Discharges (UDS), and Genital Ulcer cases in 2022 compared to 2021. Trends for VDS and UDS are increasing, while other syndromes show a slight decrease. Some STIs show symptoms, while others are asymptomatic, so the individual can pass infection unknowingly,” said the ministry.

“In 2021 a total of 28 538 genital ulcer cases were recorded in Zimbabwe and the figure went up to 36 267 in 2022, a 22 percent difference. For urethral discharge, cases went up from 61 018 to 67 314 while for vaginal discharge cases went to 79 194 from 77 347.”

Women who experience unusual vaginal discharge are encouraged to seek medical attention as this may be an onset of an STI. Discharge with itching, redness, swelling, pelvic pain, blood, or a strong smell may indicate an STI, like trich, chlamydia, or gonorrhoea.

Condoms provide a critical support base for all HIV prevention interventions, and the ministry encourages the use of condoms as dual protection. In 2021, 108 million male condoms and 3 404 502 million female condoms were distributed in Zimbabwe. In 2022, the figure went up to 119 595 390 million and 1 562 580 respectively. Although the use of male condoms in Zimbabwe remains one of the highest in the region, the uptake of female condoms remains low, constituting less than three percent of the total distributed figure.

The ministry added that the Blue-Gold condom public sector condom was launched in 2021 and is available at all public health facilities for free while the FC2 condom is also available at all public health facilities for free. Female condoms are also available in different scents and colours comparable to male condoms. The country is making efforts to ensure that every sex act is protected by ensuring that every population segment that requires condoms is provided for through a total market approach.

Despite the high number of condoms distributed, the STI positivity rate remains of concern, especially in key populations. The HIV positivity rate for male sex workers stands at 16,4 percent, and for female sex workers, it is 8,45 percent. For men who have sex with men, the positivity rate stands at 8,99 percent, while prisoners have a positivity rate of 8,78 percent for males and 11,9 percent for females.

It is crucial to take measures to protect oneself from STIs, such as using condoms and regular STI testing.