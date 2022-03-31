Stock thief sentenced to 47 years in jail

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A SERIAL stock thief from Shurugwi has been sentenced to 47 years in prison. Appearing before Shurugwi Magistrate Ms Percy Mukumba was Luckmore Kunyandini facing five counts of stock theft.

Kunyandini was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Ms Mukumba sentenced him to 47 years in prison before suspending two years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

In mitigation, Kunyandini told the court that he wanted to raise money for his wife’s cancer treatment. In the first count, the court heard that on February 19 this year, the first complainant, Mr Blessed Mavavire (54), penned his cattle before retiring to bed.

Around 3am, the complainant was awakened by the movement of cattle that were being released from the pen. The complainant rushed to the kraal and found only two beasts left.

The court heard that Mr Mavavire teamed up with fellow villagers and tracked the spoor of the missing cattle to Reinsberg turnoff in Shurugwi town where the spoor was lost.

Mr Mavavire made a report to the police who attended the scene before tracking the spoor to Gutsaruzhinji Village in Shurugwi where the missing cattle were found in the accused person’s kraal.

Kunyandini was arrested and the cattle valued at $22 000 were recovered. The court heard that on the second count and on January 30 at around 10pm, Kunyandini went to Hidden Treasure Farm in Shurugwi where the complainant, Mr Givemore Breakfast, had penned his cattle and retired to bed.

Kunyandini proceeded to the complainant’s kraal and stole one beast which he drove to his homestead. He sold the animal to Joel Madebwe of Chironde Village, who is still at large.

The value of the beast was not given. Between December 11 and 12 and using the same modus operandi, Kunyandini on count three proceeded to Mr Rindai Nyakata’s homestead and stole a cow that was tied to a tree.

He drove it to his homestead before selling it to Joel Madebwe who is still at large. Kunyandini used the same method, in counts 4 and 5 at Hidden Treasure Farm.

He stole two head of cattle belonging to Mr Andrew Rukuruva and Mr Success Chibi. Investigations by the police led to the recovery of the two cows. Ms Kwanele Njini appeared for the State.