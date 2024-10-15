Stolen 303 Rifle recovered behind Church of Christ in Makokoba- children see dreadlocked suspect hiding gun

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo recovered a 303 rifle hidden in a trench behind the Church of Christ in Makokoba on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the recovery of the firearm, saying it was stolen during an unlawful entry at a house in Hillside along Matopos Road.

The concerned resident who reported the firearm to the police was alerted by children who witnessed an unknown individual with dreadlocks, hiding the gun in a trench.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said, “Police are investigating the recovery of a firearm found in a trench behind the Church of Christ in Makokoba, Bulawayo.”

“On October 13, 2024, around 12:00 PM, a resident was approached by a group of children playing outside the church who informed him that they saw a male adult with dreadlocks, wearing a black jacket, concealing a sack containing a firearm in a trench covered with soil. A police report was made, leading to the recovery of a 303 rifle with a broken butt and an empty magazine, along with one black shovel, a mattock, and two mattock handles,” she added.

The police also observed a green and black bicycle outside the trench beside a tree, indicating it may have been removed from the same trench where the firearm was recovered.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said the accused person has not yet been located.

She applauded the public for collaborating with the police and ensuring the swift reporting of suspicious activities.

“We appreciate members of the public for their quick action in reporting the suspicious activity. This particular recovery is a reminder of the ongoing efforts we are making to keep our streets safe. We are committed to removing illegal firearms from our community and reducing the potential for violence,” she said.

This has occurred at a time when the police are working to ensure that no individual or institution possesses illegal firearms.

At the beginning of last month, the police issued a fresh call for individuals and institutions in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to surrender their weapons under an amnesty order that was in effect until September 30.

The amnesty was part of the ongoing effort to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and enhance public safety.

The national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said at the beginning of the exercise said police will conduct physical checks and verifications of residential and business premises suspected of harbouring illegal firearms.

This marked the re-initiation of the police exercise to search for firearms starting from that date.