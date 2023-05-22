Stolen cellphone leads to arrest of four

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested four suspects in connection with nine counts of unlawful entry and theft.

The suspects Marko Zhou (25), John Mudau (34), Webster Shoko (29) and Simbarashe Gambora (32) during the period from January to April 2023 committed nine cases of unlawful entry and theft where they stole property worth US$3 010 and R13 000 in Beitbridge.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the arrests.

“During the period stretching from January to April this year Beitbridge District recorded an increase in cases of unlawful entry and theft. Members of CID Beitbridge conducted investigations which lead to the arrest of the first suspect on 19 May. He was found with a stolen cellphone and he implicated the second accused person as the one who had sold it to him.

“Police conducted further investigations which led to the arrest of the two other accused persons. The police managed to recover five television sets, three laptops, a stove and nine cellphones. The accused persons were linked to nine cases of unlawful entry and theft. Property which was recovered is valued at US$2 280 and R11 000,” she said.

Insp Mangena called on members of the public who lost their property to visit the Beitbridge Urban Police Station to identify their valuables.

