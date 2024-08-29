Stolen heifer returns to owner, leading to rustler’s arrest

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A MAN (29) from Pfigu Village, Nyanga, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for stealing two heifers and selling them to villagers.

In a bizarre turn of events, Sernard Magadu was arrested after one of the heifers he stole and sold, returned to the owner.

The villager who had bought it tracked it back to the original owner and in the ensuing clash, Magadu was exposed.

In statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Sernard Magadu stole a heifer belonging to a 40 year old man in Pfigu Village, Nyanga on the 13th of April 2024. He sold the heifer to another villager in the same month of April. The matter came to light when the heifer returned to its original owner, the complainant, on the 20th of August 2024 and the villager who had bought the heifer proceeded to the complainant’s homestead in search of the missing heifer. She told the complainant that she had bought the heifer from the accused person and a Police report was made leading to his arrest.

“The accused person also stole another heifer belonging to a 49 year old woman, on the same evening of the 13th of April 2024. He went on to sell the heifer to another villager. The matter came to light following the accused person’s arrest.”

He was sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison, with 1 year suspended and will effectively serve 9 years after the sentences were merged, said the NPAZ.