Stolen Honda Fit found after 83-Day joyride in Bulawayo

Sinokubonga Nkala, [email protected]

A Honda Fit stolen in October in Bulawayo was found on Unity Day after a stop-and-search patrol in the heart of the city centre.

The police, in a statement on X, revealed that the Honda Fit, bearing registration number AGO 0233, which had vanished on 1st October 2024, was intercepted on 22nd December 2024, ending its 83-day joyride.

“On 22nd December 2024, police in Bulawayo, while conducting a motorised stop-and-search patrol, intercepted a blue Honda Fit hatchback with registration number AGO 0233 in Bulawayo’s CBD. Investigations by the police revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen on 1st October 2024,” said the police.

