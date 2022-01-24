Stop waiting to be opening acts at shows: rapper Brintz advises locals

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL rapper Brintz (real name Brilliant Delani Ncube) has said there is a need for local artistes to establish their own fan base and stop waiting to be opening acts at shows.

Brintz who together with fellow rappers Luminous, Indigo Saint and Rockie Doub, hosted the The 4-4 Show last year said the local market is ready for local performances, adding that artistes just need to put in the work.

The 4-4 show that was held at the Bulawayo Public Library was aimed at exposing local talent to the public.

“The 4-4 Show was a success and an eye-opener in the sense that, I now appreciate the effort and planning that goes into making an event successful. Also, the market is very much ready for local shows headlined by local acts and we (the local acts) need to hit the ground running, build our own audiences and stop always relying on being opening acts on shows by established artistes.

“Staging our own shows regularly is very much possible and should be top of our priority list if we are to make a name for ourselves,” said Brintz.

Last year, the up-and-coming rapper released a teaser of his EP on his birthday as an introductory testament to his career and this year, his fans can expect a full EP.

The Play These For Now EP had a song where the rapper paid homage to the late Luveve Boy, Calvin Nhliziyo who inspired Brintz.

He said the EP put him on a pedestal and opened up a whole new market for him.

“My EP has been doing really great. It has unlocked a number of partnerships that people will start to see the fruits of this year. It even introduced me to audiences outside of Zimbabwe according to my streaming data.

“I also had people buying merchandise for the EP outside of Zimbabwe. This just goes to show the extra support and appreciation that I am getting. I am looking forward to seeing what the next one will do,” he said.

Brintz EP is in hindsight and the Vin Con$ciou$ singer has already set sights on his work ahead.

“This year I’m going to put out my debut full-length album, a series of singles, and an EP also. So, it’s going to be a very eventful year. It’s more of making sure the music comes out with a solid business structure around it.

“The first project will be a collaborative effort with my producer, Wave Gadd and people should be on the lookout for that because it’s an amazing audio experience. We experimented with a lot of sounds in between and listeners will get to experience a new sound.” – @eMKlass_49