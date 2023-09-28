Storm ravages Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya, thupeyo.muleya @zimpapers.co.zw

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds destroyed property worth thousands of United States dollars in the Lesanth area of Beitbridge district, Matabeleland South province on Tuesday.

Several classroom blocks and teachers’ houses at Lesanth Primary school as well as many homesteads were damaged following the heavy rains acompanied by strong winds which pounded the area.

Mr Tupeyo Mapololo, one of the affected villagers, said children were yesterday turned away from Lesanth Primary School following the destruction of some classroom blocks.

He said some teachers were left stranded after the roofs of their cottages were blown off.

“Several homesteads including a mine were affected by the heavy rains. Window panes were damaged and roofs were blown off. The situation is bad and our major worry is that Lesanth Primary School has suspended classes after the classrooms were damaged,” he said.

Mr Mapololo said parents were trying to mobilise funds to repair the damaged classroom blocks and teachers’ houses.

Another villager who declined to be named said a vehicle that was parked near her house was also extensively damaged after it was struck by fragments from the roof of her house.

“We have not heard about anyone who died or was injured during the incident but most homesteads were affected,” she said.

Beitbridge District Civil Protection Unit chairperson Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo said they have deployed a team on the ground to assess the destruction caused by the storm.

“We haven’t had any loss of human life and we are waiting for more details from our team which is already on the ground assessing the destruction. The team will compile a bill of quantities for damaged infrastructure and make recommendations on the way forward,” she said

Mrs Mafu -Moyo said as the start of the rainly season draws close, people should be on the alert for such disasters.

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) on Monday warned that there will be thunderstorms this week in some parts of the country as humid and hot conditions continue to be felt countrywide.

It said areas such as Plumtree, Kezi and West Nicholson in Matabeleland South recorded lower temperatures ranging between 20°C to 22°C resulting in light rains.

According to the MSD, this was signifying the cloud band approaching from the south-west, which gave rise to brief cloudy periods and odd showers in Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.

The MSD also warned that the public should expect windy and cloudy conditions, which may result in heavy downpours, especially in the Eastern Highlands today.

Government has said it remains committed to prioritising increased disaster risk management including early warning systems and contingency planning to enhance the country’s preparedness.