Stragglers cricket week kicks off

Sports Reporter

The STANBIC Bank sponsored Stragglers Junior Cricket Week, which is the country’s premier junior cricket development event, kicks off today at St. George’s and Hartmann House in Harare.

Over 500 budding cricketers are expected to grace the event.

The week-long cricket extravaganza, which is sponsored by Stanbic Bank, sees young cricketers between Primary school Grades 4 and 7 from different socio-economic backgrounds undergoing top level cricket exposure from the country’s leading players and coaches.

Stragglers Committee member and Co-Coordinator for Junior Cricket, Monica Petzer said the same format whereby the cricketers would be rotated, and every player afforded a chance to bat and bowl would be used as it was the most effective in exposing the cricketers to all round play.

“We believe that we give a vast cross section of enthusiastic young cricketers the opportunity to try out their skills in batting, bowling and fielding and install the passion of cricket among many. There are many young cricketers who go on to play representative cricket and we are delighted that the love of the game is spread far and wide,” said Petzer.

She said one of the gratifying aspects of Stragglers Cricket Week was seeing players from the development sides rubbing shoulders with those from elite schools, adding that this helped mould them into well rounded persons.

Petzer paid tribute to Stanbic Bank saying its contribution played a pivotal role in the organisers succeeding to overcome the challenging economic environment as they host the event.

“We are incredibly grateful for our annual sponsorship from Stanbic Bank, their unwavering support over the years has been instrumental to our success. Their commitment provides vital resources and exemplifies generosity which makes for a lasting impact that we truly appreciate,” said Petzer.

She said the contribution by Stanbic Bank ensures that the young cricketers experience an unparalleled cricketing experience throughout the week. Each player is placed in a team named after a cricket playing country and everyday each country plays a different one.

The development sides are exposed to the many different young cricketers and compete against sides they would not normally meet during regular school sporting schedules, and this helps them improve their game.

Stanbic Bank Head Brand and Marketing, Palmer Mugavha said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary took satisfaction in helping put smiles on the young cricketers after a hard second educational term’s work.

Mugavha said apart from helping the young cricketers rest and relax, Stragglers Cricket Week has been instrumental in churning out some of the country’s cricket greats over the years.

“Stanbic Bank is proud to be playing a crucial role in grassroots cricket development. We are cognisant of the fact that some of the country’s greatest players were identified and moulded from Stragglers Cricket Week hence our commitment to this event for over a decade and a half now,” said Mugavha.

During the weeklong event the budding cricketers from different socio-economic backgrounds rub shoulders in a well-planned cricket experience with youngsters coming from areas as far as Bindura, Shamva and Bulawayo to play limited overs cricket.

The grade four and five cricketers play in the morning and the grade six and seven in the afternoon.