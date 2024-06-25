Stranger lures woman to lodge and rapes her in online dating gone wrong
Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter
A 28-YEAR-OLD woman was lured to a lodge and raped by a stranger after engaging in an online date on 22 June 2024.
The incident occurred in Mabelreign, Harare.
In a statement on X, Police said, “On 22/06/24 female adult (28) from Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare, was lured to a lodge in Mabelreign by a male suspect.”
“The suspect raped the victim before dumping her near Madokero Service Station”, said the police.
Police have urged the public not to engage in online dating with strangers.
