Strangers attack and kill man (40) following a night out

Sheronrose Mugombi

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — Police are investigating the murder of Lugwasyo Mudenda, a 40-year-old man from Matsheumhlope, who was fatally attacked on October 7, 2024.

According to authorities, Mudenda and two friends were returning home from a social outing in Ascot when they were confronted by three unidentified assailants seeking transportation to Matopos. After Mudenda directed them to the central business district for transport, the situation escalated into violence.

The three attackers pursued Mudenda and his friends, ultimately catching up to him and inflicting multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts from his friends to assist, Mudenda was found bleeding profusely on the ground. Emergency services were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Bulawayo Police Spokesperson urged the community to avoid violent behaviour and appealed for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.