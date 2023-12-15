Strengthen social contract to fight GBV-Beitbridge Mayor

Thupeyo Muleya – Beitbridge Bureau

The Mayor of Beitbridge Councillor Peter Pirato Mafuta has called the community members, the police, government agencies and Non-government Organisations (NGOs) to strengthen their social contract to fight the rise of gender based violence (GBV).

He said the rate of gender based violence related suicides and murders was worrisome.

Cllr Mafuta said the community should also continue to work together in protecting children’s rights

The mayor made the remarks during a march held in the border town and cut across the western suburbs on Wednesday that the issue of GBV could not be left unattended.

“It is disheartening to note that the issue of GBV and child marriages continue to be perpetuated against women and children in Zimbabwe,” said Cllr Mafuta.

“This is a great concern to me as the Mayor of Beitbridge and the Municipality and the government of Zimbabwe.

Child marriages remain outlawed in the country, the 2022 population census revealed that 133, 455 women aged 20-24, were married before attaining the age of 18 years. This vice is actually on the increase with some cases resulting in the death of young girls while giving birth, which is unacceptable”.

The Mayor said it was worrisome that in some instances parents or close relatives were the facilitators of these child marriages.

He said the local authority working with related government agencies and Ngos will continue raising awareness with the view of reducing cases of GBV.

Cllr Mafuta said some unprincipled community members have taken to abusing children sexually in the name of fulfilling certain cultural or religious practices.

“Culture and religion have never warranted the abuse of children but there are individuals who hide behind the two and make their own interpretations that provide an opportunity for them to abuse children,” he added.

The junior mayor of Beitbridge, Rejoice Muchanga said it was pleasing to see community members moving forward with a shared vision to reduce GBV.

She said the issue of addressing GBV cannot be completed without bringing boys and men to the discussions.

These, she said, had in most instances suffered silently.

“I am glad that the fight against GBV has become inclusive, every member of our community can be a victim and hence we need to carry forward everyone in this fight,” said the Junior Mayor.

Chairperson of the police women network in Beitbridge, Superintendent Beatrice Nyakurerwa said the future and development of the society is anchored on security and protection of women and children.

She said gender based violence was not unique to women and the girl child, but men were also victims of gender based violence and are equally protected by the laws of the country.

The ZRP, she said, had taken a deliberate step towards addressing gender inequalities by introducing the Zimbabwe Republic Police Women Network.

“To this end, as you can witness the number of police officers attending this event are mainly women which is an indication that women in the organisation are in solidarity with the victims of Gender Based Violence,” said Supt Nyakurerwa.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police Women Network focuses on upholding four key result areas namely Equal career opportunities, Training and Development of female officers, Combating SGBV, Social responsibility and Nation building.

This initiative allows women to actively participate in various state programs that promote gender equality and equity like the one we are witnessing today”.

She said the police in Beitbridge district will continue to lobby authorities to channel resources towards the fight against crime, particularly GBV.

Supt Nyakurerwa said the establishment of the Victim Friendly Office had enhanced their capacity to better handle GBV and related crime.

“You are therefore implored to be at liberty to report the cases at any police establishment as soon as the offence is committed. Early reporting will enable police to account for the perpetrators of violence, gather evidence and send victims of crime for medical attention within 72 hours,” she said.

A representative of the residents’ association, Mr Vhidzwani Mabhule said they were ready to play their role in ending GBV and related crime.

@tupeyo