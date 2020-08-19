Strict guidelines are in place for the upcoming US Open tennis tournament.

SO far, one person, who is not a player, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The grand slam tennis event is scheduled to start on August 31 without fans at the Billie Jean Tennis Centre in Queens.

A player must be in the so-called “bubble,” a centralised environment, four days before their first match.

The US Open will require masks and social distancing to lower the risk.

“The athletes have everything they need. They have comfortable housing, medical testing, transportation, practice facilities, trainers, physios, a variety of food service,” said US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster.

If a player does test positive, they would be forced to withdraw from the US Open tournament.

The United States Tennis Association says so far 1 400 Covid-19 tests have been administered. – CBS News