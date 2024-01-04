Striker wants to repay Chicken Inn

Blessing Malinganiza, Sports Reporter

STRIKER Michael Charamba wants to repay Chicken Inn for rescuing his football career and is already dreaming of leading them to the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership title.

Charamba has renewed his contract at Chicken Inn and feels indebted to the Bulawayo side after they stood with him following a career threatening injury, which ruled him out of action for the better part of the 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

He returned last season and was one of the most consistent players in an otherwise underwhelming season for Chicken Inn under Prince Matore.

Championship winning coach, Joey Antipas is returning to the bench for the 2024 season after Zifa suspended the qualification requirements that pushed the former Warriors assistant coach to the sidelines.

“I am really happy to have extended my stay at Chicken Inn. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step.

“It’s a beautiful club, they supported me when I needed them the most after I was injured hence I did not hesitate to extend my stay at the club,” said Charamba.

With reported interests from FC Platinum, Dynamos and other local clubs, the former Ngezi Platinum Stars player believes that Chicken Inn offers him the best platform to grow his career.

“For me, it’s about the team and achieving my personal ambitions.

“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be and that’s why I’m happy to stay here. I believe that we can achieve big things at this club “ he said.

The 2023 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist revealed that he set his own personal challenges which he feels will be complemented by his teammates at the club as they eye a league title in 2024.

“This coming season I want to push myself hard in each game. I believe that at Chicken Inn we have the right people and personnel to compete for the championship,” he said.