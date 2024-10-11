  • Today Wed, 23 Apr 2025

Striking photos show the extent of Hurricane Milton’s devastation

George Burke

Hurricane Milton left behind power outages, destruction and some fatalities after making landfall overnight Wednesday as a major category three hurricane.

The storm brought with it winds over 100mph and one-in-a-thousand-year rainfall. As much as 18 inches fell in some parts of Florida’s west coast, with heavy downpours across the state and in nearby Cuba.

As it travelled inland across the Florida peninsula, Milton maintained category one strength with sustained winds up to 90mph. It lost some power once over land after its energy was fueled by the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

Storm surges and tornadoes led to extensive flooding, with more expected in the coming days. Several people have been killed, with tornadoes in Lucie County claiming four lives before Milton made landfall.

Officials across Florida ordered evacuations as the storm approached, and more than three million homes and businesses reportedly lost power overnight Wednesday.

As residents and responders continue rescue operations and surveying damage, we look at the impact of Hurricane Milton in pictures.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images A woman in a pink top walks along a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Osprey, Florida.Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Trees fell and streets flooded in Osprey, Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images In this aerial view, a person walks through flood waters that inundated a neighborhood after Hurricane Milton came ashore on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, FloridaJoe Raedle / Getty Images

Residents had to wade through floodwaters after heavy rain in Punta Gorda

Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg Destroyed homes after Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg

The storm caused serious damage to property in St Pete Beach

Nadia Zomorodian / Daytona Beach News-Journal Volusia Sheriff's Special Ops team members in rescue gear help a resident in a life vest into a boat out their window in South Daytona, Florida, U.S., October 10, 2024.Nadia Zomorodian / Daytona Beach News-Journal

Volusia Sheriff’s special ops team helped evacuate residents in South Daytona amid the devastation

Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg Residents inspect property damage as a crane is leaning against a damaged building on a street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in St. Petersburg, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg

A crane crashed into the Tampa Bay Times building after high winds lashed St Petersburg – no one was inside at the time

Giorgio Viera / AFP A man walks while carrying a baby with a Wells Fargo bank branch in the background with its roof in splintersGiorgio Viera / AFP

Cocoa Beach felt the effects of Hurricane Milton, including damage to a branch of Wells Fargo bank

Bryan R. Smith / AFP A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.Bryan R. Smith / AFP

The Tropicana Field baseball stadium in St Petersburg was being used as a shelter for first responders until its roof was ripped off – fortunately no one was injured

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters A view shows light falling over a wet street with a fallen traffic light near a police car in the background in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 10, 2024Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Amid the devastation, emergency services responded to scenes of fallen traffic lights in Orlando

Saul Martinez / Getty Images A man in a cap and wearing blue polo shirt surveys damage to a building missing many of its roof panels in St Lucie, Florida on 10 OctoberSaul Martinez / Getty Images

A tornado that formed in St Lucie as Hurricane Milton approached ripped into the mini mart of a local gas station

Bill Ingram / Palm Beach Post Marie Cook holds her head and reacts to the damage to her home in the Binks Estates community, with a car and felled trees in shot, in Wellington, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2024Bill Ingram / Palm Beach Post

The hurricane tore through Wellington, knocking down trees and damaging buildings

Marco Bello / Reuters The sky lights up as an electric installation is damaged, while Hurricane Milton approaches Sarasota, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024.Marco Bello / Reuters

The sky lit up in Sarasota as an electric installation was damaged Wednesday night

Norlys Perez / Reuters A vintage green car crosses a flooded street with buildings and palm trees in the background in Havana, Cuba, October 9, 2024Norlys Perez / Reuters

Havana saw flooding following heavy rainfall as Milton passed close to the Cuban coast Wednesday

Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters A woman cries as she rides on a tricycle after seeing the damage caused by a passing tornado as Hurricane Milton approaches Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2024Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters

There were emotional scenes in Fort Myers on Wednesday, after a tornado caused by the approaching storm damaged parts of the city

Yamil Lage / AFP Young people look at waves crashing against the Malecon promenade in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024Yamil Lage / AFP

Havana residents watched the waves crashing against the Malecon promenade as the storm passed on Wednesday

