Strong in the middle… Nakamba, Munetsi: Zimbabwe midfield maestros carrying World Cup dreams

IN our football-crazy nation called Zimbabwe, hopes of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup 2026 rest on the broad shoulders of two exceptional midfielders — Marvelous Nakamba and Marshall Munetsi. As these combative players prepare to face formidable opponents — Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C of the African Qualifiers — their performances and leadership on the pitch will be crucial.

Marvelous Nakamba

Marvelous Nakamba was affectionately known as the “Vacuum Cleaner” in Belgium and the reasons for that nickname were on display last season when he turned out for Luton Town, helping them get promoted to the English Premier League. Ever exuding humility and a down-to-earth charm off the pitch, Nakamba’s persona undergoes a dramatic transformation when he steps onto the field. Having been dismissed as a flop at Aston Villa, Nakamba’s resurrection has been nothing but biblical.

Nakamba’s defensive prowess is matched by his strong left foot and occasional long-range strikes, which has sadly not been executed in England.

But surely that will soon change. However, it is Nakamba’s ability to dictate midfield play, control the ball, and execute crucial tackles that make him an invaluable asset to Zimbabwe’s national team.

Nakamba’s journey to prominence includes a successful stint with Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie, culminating in a KNVB Cup victory in 2017.

The English style of football aligns well with Nakamba’s skill set and there is no doubt his overall game has improved as a result of playing for Aston Villa and Luton Town.

Rumours suggest a potential move back to Luton Town, highlighting his desire to make a meaningful impact in both domestic and international football.

Nakamba’s presence in the Premier League carries immense significance for Zimbabwean football. Prior to his arrival, only three Zimbabweans had graced England’s top flight.

The most recent among them is Benjani Mwaruwari, a dynamic forward who left an indelible mark during his time at Portsmouth before joining Manchester City.

Peter Ndlovu, a prolific goal scorer, enjoyed 13 years in the UK, with his most memorable moments coming from his tenure at Birmingham City, Villa’s arch-rival. Lastly, the legendary goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar needs no introduction.

Marshall Munetsi

In the heart of Harare’s Mabvuku suburb, a neighbourhood where opportunities are scarce, Marshall Munetsi’s story unfolds. The defensive midfielder has risen from poverty and despair to become an indispensable player for Stade Reims in France. News of English Premier League clubs expressing interest in his services further validates Munetsi’s incredible talent and impact on the pitch.

Despite the lure of a potential move to England, the 26-year-old reaffirmed his commitment to Stade Reims by signing a new long-term contract in 2023, complete with fascinating clauses. In an extraordinary move, Munetsi’s new contract includes provisions whereby Reims donates 100 Euros to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation in Zimbabwe for every kilometre he covers on the pitch.

This unique arrangement has garnered attention from Fifa and the wider football fraternity, highlighting Munetsi’s commitment to philanthropy and his desire to uplift communities in need.

Last season at Stade Reims witnessed Munetsi’s finest performances in terms of goals and assists. The former Orlando Pirates midfielder notched six goals and provided three assists, displaying his versatility and impact across the pitch. With 28 appearances for Stade Reims, he was a stand-out player, impressing fans and coaching staff alike.

A dynamic duo

As Zimbabwe embarks on the arduous journey of the Fifa World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers, the hopes of the nation rest on the capable shoulders of Nakamba and Munetsi. Nakamba’s defensive prowess, exceptional ball control, and leadership qualities, combined with Munetsi’s philanthropic dynamic performances, make them an unstoppable duo.

These midfield maestros bring inspiration, hope, and a touch of brilliance to the Zimbabwean national team.

Their rise to prominence in elite leagues and their commitment to making a positive impact off the field demonstrate the transformative power of football. With Nakamba and Munetsi at the helm, Zimbabwe’s dreams of World Cup glory may be closer to realisation than we think.

