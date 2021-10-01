‘Strong synergies key to countering Covid-19 effects’

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Businesses in Matabeleland North which is endowed with natural resources should use the provincial Annual Agricultural Show as a launch pad for business synergies as they work to counter the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show which started on Wednesday and has a very impressive response given that 90 percent exhibition space had already been taken by the first day, has attracted companies from the different sectors of the economy as well as farmers.

The province which boasts of vast natural resources that include minerals, wildlife, forests and fisheries, is home to Zimbabwe’s prime tourist resort, Victoria Falls city.

Many of the companies in the province are in the tourism industry which was the hardest hit by the pandemic and need to come up with strategies to counter the effects hence the importance of strong synergies.

A total of 28 big companies and nine small to medium enterprises are exhibiting and there were indications that more were likely to join late yesterday or today.

Small scale farmers from Jambezi, Matetsi and Umguza who are beneficiares of the land reform programme, are also exhibiting.

The show will be opened today by the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Richard Moyo who has already challenged exhibitors to engage and conclude win-win business deals.

The theme for this year’s show is: “Rising from turbulent times and sustaining growth in and beyond Covid-19.”

The show will end on Sunday.

The first day on Wednesday was a business day while yesterday was a public day.

Saturday will be largely entertainment day and school children are expected to make the bulk of the attendees.

Minister Moyo said businesses should take advantage of the show to come with business deals that fast track their recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“This exhibition is key as it comes after a bumper harvest recorded in the province following good rains hence the many farmers who are exhibiting this year.

“This is an opportunity for exhibitors to exchange notes, share experiences and create business relationships because we have realised that many have in the past been working in silos.

“This is important to Matabeleland North as it will help us even assess our GDP while companies and businesses will get to know each other and even come up with win-win deals,” said Minister Moyo.

He urged tourism industry players to also consider showcasing at the event.

In the past the tourism sector was conspicuous with its absence from the show despite it being the province’s economic backbone.

Minister Moyo said in the absence of international tourists, the industry had realised the importance of domestic tourism hence the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show is the place to be for the sector.

He said the tourism sector is enjoying renewed hope as a result of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) largely driven by local businesses.

“So this is the time and place for them to mingle with other companies and learn from other sectors,” he said.

Chairman of the show Mr Praise Moyo said business was still picking up yesterday with about 90 percent of space taken.

He said there is strict call for adherence to Covid-19 protocols and all exhibitors and attendees are expected to get tested.

“We have been disinfecting stands at the end of each day and we are glad to mention that so far no Covid-19 case has been recorded at the show after testing all exhibitors. Most are putting final touches on their stands and sprucing them up after getting their Covid-19 tests,” he said.

Organisers were yesterday engaging health authorities to have on site testing of members of the public and exhibitors.

The expo, rebranded from Hwange Agricultural Show two years ago to become Matabeleland North Agricultural Show.

Over the years the expo drew exhibitors from Government departments, mining companies, tertiary institutions, small scale farmers and local authorities.

Some of the exhibitors so far include Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company and its subsidiary Zimbabwe Power Company, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Hwange Colliery Company, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Grain Marketing Board, Vehicle Inspectorate Department, Department of Roads, Traffic Safety Council, Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe National Water Authority, Registrar General’s Office, Westgate Vocational College, National Tyre Services, Painted Dog Conservation, Hand in Hand, Ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and also rural farmers. — @ncubeleon