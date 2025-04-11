Stronger together: Zimbabwe and Zambia strengthen ties with launch of direct flight

Melissa Mpofu

The skies between Zimbabwe and Zambia just got a little closer as Fastjet Zimbabwe launched its inaugural direct flight from Harare to Lusaka on April 9, a move hailed by both countries’ transport ministers as a major step towards enhancing regional integration, trade, and tourism.

Welcoming the flight at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, in Lusaka, Zambia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, praised the new route for deepening economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“The Fastjet flights into Lusaka from Harare are simply consolidating this relationship further. This is an important milestone in our aviation industry as it will enhance the already existing business linkages and create opportunities to promote tourism, trade and foreign direct investments in Zambia,” said Minister Tayali.

Representing Zimbabwe at the event, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Joshua Sacco who was on the maiden flight, said the new route is yet another sign of progress under Zimbabwe’s Open Skies Policy, which aims to liberalise air access across the region.

“In Zimbabwe, Fastjet already connects Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. Until now, the airline offered regional flights to Johannesburg and Nelspruit in South Africa. Today, with Lusaka being added to the network, we’re seeing further growth that aligns with our vision for regional aviation,” said Deputy Minister Sacco.

The newly launched route will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, known for its suitability on regional routes with flexible capacity.

Fastjet Zimbabwe business chief executive officer and country head Donahue Cortes added that the Harare–Lusaka service is more than a convenience; it is a connector of economies and cultures.

“Aviation is a catalyst for economic development. This new route will unlock opportunities for investment, trade, and tourism while enhancing the strong cultural synergies between Zimbabwe and Zambia,” said Cortes.

Fastjet currently connects three key Zimbabwean cities, Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls and offers international services to Johannesburg and Mbombela (Kruger) in South Africa.

Since its inception, Fastjet has flown over four million passengers, solidifying its status as one of Africa’s most dependable carriers with a growing regional footprint.