Struggling Kaindu returns to Barbourfields Stadium

Mugove Chigada, Zimpapers Sports Hub

ONCE, he stood undefeated in 23 matches. Now, Kelvin Kaindu returns to Barbourfields Stadium here in Bulawayo searching for a spark — and perhaps, a shot at redemption.

Five games into his second spell at Highlanders, the statistics paint a sobering picture: just one victory, six points, five goals conceded. It’s a far cry from 2012 and 2024, when his Bosso side roared to 11 points and 13 points in the first five games.

On Sunday, against old adversaries CAPS United, Kaindu isn’t merely chasing a win — he’s chasing the echoes of his own legacy. On one hand, his record in his first five games back in charge of Bosso has been tarnished and he seeks to recover lost ground.

On the other, Kaindu is also acutely aware that there are certain standards expected in the Highlanders-CAPS United classic encounters that must be maintained.

“The game between the two teams has always been great and sometimes full of drama. Both teams may not have started well, but players always rise to the occasion. It’s a match to look forward to,” said CAPS United great, David Maketo.

The six points collected by Highlanders in the first five games have not been good enough for Bosso. For the record, Highlanders are five points poorer than they were in Kaindu’s first season in charge and four points behind their tally at this stage in 2013.

Kaindu had set the bar high. In 2012, his charges had scored a massive 12 goals in five games — an average of 2,4 goals per match. They dismissed Blue Rangers 4–0, beat FC Platinum 3–1, floored Hardbody 5–3, and drew 1–1 with Dynamos and Buffaloes.

To his credit, Kaindu’s Highlanders this season have been slightly better defensively than his debut five games in 2012, having conceded five goals compared to six back then. In that debut year, Bosso went on a 23-match unbeaten run and only lost the title to Dynamos on goal difference.

But as Kaindu tries to recover from a poor start, he’ll be aware that his current record of six points from five games puts him far off his own benchmark — even if 11 points would have only earned him second place this season behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum on 13.

That’s how tough the competition has become.

With eight goals in five matches, Highlanders have shown attacking promise, but they may need to learn to hold on to their leads.

Maketo says the 2002 match that Highlanders won 1– 0 at Barbourfields is a typical example of how Bosso used to overcome the drama surrounding this fixture and still emerge victorious.

Both Maketo and the late Adam Ndlovu were sent off on that day — May 19, match day 10.

“I remember the throw-in was taken, directed at Adam, I then had my leg between his legs. He turned and retaliated. We were both given red cards. Back then I felt the referee was unfair on me, but now I think he did well to control the game. This fixture has always been that big. Adam had already scored the goal, and I think CAPS suffered more because the team had lost a defender early,” said Maketo.

This week, CAPS United president Farai Jere, challenged his charges to raise their game after their own poor start to the season. Title-winning , Lloyd Chitembwe, has taken full responsibility and will be seeking to change the script.

Can Kaindu recover lost ground — or make it worse?

P W D L F A PTS

2012 HIGHLANDERS 5 3 2 0 12 6 11

2013 HIGHLANDERS 5 3 1 1 7 3 10

2025 HIGHLANDERS 5 1 3 1 8 5 6