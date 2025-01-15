Students excel in Advanced Level examinations

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

IT is every learner’s dream to bring home a results slip filled with excellent grades, reflecting hard work, commitment and dedication.

Some students go above and beyond, achieving academic excellence with flying colours.

One such learner is Gugulethu Sibanda, who sat for her 2024 Advanced Level examinations at Plumtree High School. She achieved an impressive 15 points, scoring As in Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry. Gugulethu dreams of becoming a doctor and is hopeful that her stellar results will secure her a scholarship to pursue her goal.

“When I opened my results, I couldn’t believe it. I’m happy I managed to get these points and make my family proud,” said Gugulethu. “I’ve already started searching for universities that can offer me a place for my desired degree. My hope is to secure a scholarship soon.”

Gugulethu is among many Advanced Level students who performed exceptionally well in the 2024 examinations, which recorded an impressive 94.68 per cent pass rate.

Another high-achieving student is Bonang Nyathi, a former learner at Matopo High School, who earned three As in Economics, Business Studies and Statistics. Bonang aspires to become a statistician and is currently exploring universities for his degree.

“I’m really happy about my results. It would have been difficult without the guidance of supportive teachers and a good friend who motivated me to work hard,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Mutizwa, who dreams of becoming an accountant, achieved three As in Accounting, Economics and Business Studies. He hopes to pursue his degree at an international university and is optimistic about securing a scholarship.

“It was tough to achieve such results. It took a lot of hard work, prayer and support from those around me. These results prove what one can achieve with consistency and dedication,” said Alex.

Nigel Tom, another aspiring doctor, achieved three As in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry while studying at Embakwe High School. Growing up, Nigel admired the life-saving work of doctors and envisioned himself in the profession.

“I didn’t expect such results, especially since I didn’t do well in my Ordinary Level examinations. This shows how hard work can transform one’s future and why we should never give up,” said Nigel.

Parents also took to social media to celebrate their children’s achievements in the 2024 A-level examinations.

“As a father, there is no better way of starting a year than to receive such a precious gift from your daughter. To all those who were involved in grooming, teaching and guiding my angel, thank you so much. May you be richly blessed,” posted Mr Thulani Ncube, Director of Harsh Touch Entertainment Company.

“We did it. A girl child achieving 15 points in sciences is no small feat. To my daughter, thank you so much for making me a proud dad. You are amazing—ngiyabonga,” he added.

Another parent, Mr Mlungisi Moyo, also shared his pride on Facebook, writing, “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Help me congratulate my son, Mlungisi Moyo Jnr, for attaining 15 points in his 2024 A-level exams.”

According to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), the 2024 November Advanced Level pass rate closely mirrors the 2023 pass rate of 94.60 per cent.

Zimsec Board Chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, revealed that a total of 33,585 candidates sat the November 2024 examinations, compared to 34,437 in 2023—a decrease of 852 candidates, translating to a 2.47 per cent decline in candidature.

Professor Mapfumo expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful administration of the examinations.

“Special mention goes to school administrators, teachers, markers, our parent ministry, state security agencies, and Zimsec staff for their hard work and dedication. This collective effort ensured the integrity and security of our examinations. We wish all candidates the best in their future studies and endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Kwekwe family was left devastated after their 18-year-old son died on the day he received his A-Level results. Lacere Masere, of Mbizo, scored 15 points in the three science subjects he sat. He succumbed to cancer last Friday at Kwekwe District Hospital, moments after being told the good news.

Several schools across the country have produced a crop of exceptional Advanced Level learners, with many excelling and earning accolades for their hard work and dedication. The recently released results have painted a picture of determination and academic brilliance, despite the challenges faced by students in various communities.