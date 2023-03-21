Student’s love for crocheting leads to business venture

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

DRAWN to how relaxing and therapeutic crocheting is, she says she has always been doing it for leisure but as time progressed decided to make a business out of it.

This is how the Bulawayo-born and bred, Kimberley Ndlovu (22) started the journey of her “Krochetzw” crocheting brand.

Not only is she a crochet fanatic but she is a part-one National University of Science and Technology student pursuing a marketing degree.

She said her grandmother was the primary source of her inspiration because she taught her all the ropes of crochet work at a very tender age and she fell in love with the craft.

“Most people believe that only our grandparents can crochet because they make our sweaters, winter scarves, and doilies. I wanted to break the mould and produce something that people of all ages could enjoy.

By transforming crocheting into something fresh and profitable while retaining its timeless beauty, the idea is to bridge the gap between the old and the modern,” said Kimberley.

She said there is more that goes into making a piece of clothing through crocheting than most people realise as the process needs a lot of time.

Kimberley produces handcrafted items such as swimwear, baby clothes, event wear, street clothing, and handicrafts.

She said she plans to start producing backpacks and sling bags, among others, in the near future.

“The majority of people tend to think of wool as a winter-only material, but I’m here to prove that crochet is a luxury fabric you can wear all year long. Crochet work is not easy and tends to be a little strenuous on the hands but when you love what you do it becomes a breeze.

My brand is well known on social media and the people I’ve interacted with in the modelling industry such as pageants and their respective directors,” she said.

Kimberley said she had the opportunity to participate in the Winter 2022 Sustainable Fashion Show fashion which was held by the esteemed Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe.

She said she also participated in the A Picturesque Fashion Show hosted by a fashion house, SANZ in 2022.

Kimberley said at the moment she is working very closely with Sandile Ngwenya, the SANZ founder, in an unreleased collection that will be dropping later this year.

“My products are most popular with teenagers and young adults. The products give me a fair amount of returns, and these are placed into a savings account specifically to maintain and grow my brand especially when I’m making new designs to test on myself, ordering wool and acquiring new work tools among other things,” said Kimberley.

She advertises her work on WhatsApp through numerous business and advertising groups, as well as on all her social media pages.

The crocheter said the main way she markets her work is by being her own brand ambassador in that she wears her brand mostly.

She said this makes it easier for people to see the quality and the look of what they would be getting when they order from her.

“I would love to elevate Krochetzw into a household name for all things luxurious. A fashion house that houses many that have the same drive and passion.

“Crocheting is a skill that most people underestimate and alongside other crocheters, I’m sure they’d agree with me that we’d like to get people to have a greater understanding, love and appreciation for the craft,” she said.

She said that even if there is competition in the field, her focus is on elevating and growing her brand to the best of her ability.

The crocheter said she is looking forward to officially registering her brand this year. — @ReeSibanda