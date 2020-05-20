Stunner, Mudiwa battle resurfaces at Gara Mumba Iwe concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE longstanding rivalry of hip hop chanters, Stunner and Mudiwa in the music coterie is set to come to life today when they battle it out at the fourth edition of the Gara Mumba Iwe virtual show.

The show that will also have performances from Bhutisi, Mbeu and Band and Andy Muridzo will be shown on Zimpapers Television Network’s (ZTN) Facebook page from 8PM.

But, attention will be on the two rappers who will be battling for supremacy in a field which is fast being taken over by the young generation, among them the likes of Asaph and TiGonzi.

For a long time, some have quizzed why Mudiwa oftenly bags several awards yet they rarely ever hear his songs, with some saying they do not even know his songs. So tonight will be a great opportunity for such people to watch him live in action and see if he is deserving.

Event organiser, Prophet Passion Java through a Facebook post indicated that the finale of the Gara Mumba Iwe show will see Winky D returning while Jah Prayzah is also due to grace the event.

