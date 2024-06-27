Styx Mhlanga’s artistic journey

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Chronicle Showbiz recently caught up with Styx Mhlanga, one of Bulawayo’s leading artistes, who offered a glimpse into his profound journey in the arts, encompassing theatre, literature and mentorship, in an exclusive interview.

“At 60 years old, I still feel youthful, thanks to my upbringing in Lupane,” Mhlanga said.

He shared how his upbringing in rural areas shaped him into the man he is today and ignited his passion for art.

“I’m a country boy, who grew up in rural areas where one would never have realised how surroundings can influence their life later. I was surrounded by old women who told stories, witnessed African rituals like ‘umbuyiso’ and traditional weddings and saw people dancing.

“The community was rich in culture. I did part of my education there before attending a boarding school, where I began to realise my affinity for the arts.

“I became involved in school dramas and plays, often dramatising Shakespeare’s novels. During school holidays, I had the advantage of visiting Amakhosi Theatre, where I immersed myself in the art industry. This experience led teachers to choose me to direct school plays,” he said.

His creative genius is evident in his diverse works, notably the production Keep in Touch, which he experimented with and went on to win a National Arts Merit Award (Nama) in 2002.

“I would describe the play as an experiment that turned out well. I was recounting a folklore passed down to me by my grandmother, using various art forms. Drawing from my love for painting, I incorporated artworks depicting the Matobo landscape. I used penny whistle music, adopted a folk storytelling approach and even integrated modelling as an art form in this production.

“It was an endeavour inspired by a desire to innovate and stand apart from writers focused on political satires and other genres.

That’s how I conceived the play,” he narrated.

His dedication to the arts was further solidified with projects like Iluba Elimnyama as he had to gatecrash his way through auditions since he arrived when the co-ordinator had already chosen people for his cast.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, such as securing a venue for rehearsals, Styx Mhlanga who was now resident in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb, launched the Bambatha Actors Centre in Glenkara in 2007 to scout for and groom up-and-coming talent from Emganwini. The Catholic church in the neighbourhood supported his vision by allowing him to use their premises for rehearsals.

He dedicated two years to this project as he wanted to expose talent from the suburb and it achieved significant milestones.

“I dedicated two years of my life to training artistes in the city, leading to the establishment of the Bambatha Actors Centre. I scouted talent in schools and provided voluntary training to young people. After their training, I facilitated their integration into established groups.”

After two years, Mhlanga decided to further support the up-and-coming artistes by connecting them with various established players in the arts industry.

“I went the extra mile to send the talent I had scouted to groups that were already operational, for them to start working. Many of the women I trained joined the radio programme Uluthando and some went on to join Sandra Ndebele. Others found their paths, like award-winning actress and musician Qeqeshiwe Mntambo and Novuyo Seagirl, who emerged from the centre,” he explained.

“Some of the young men, like Zwe, pursued comedy, while Mehluli Moyo recently ventured into politics, contesting as a councillor in Emganwini. That’s the beauty of acting — it instils confidence. Others joined groups like Bambelela Arts Ensemble.”

However, while running the centre, one significant challenge he faced was the lack of parental support for the children. Many talented young individuals with potential often missed training sessions due to various factors, including insufficient support and the distance they had to travel to reach the venue. Community leaders in positions of power also failed to provide assistance, Mhlanga noted.

Reflecting on challenges, Mhlanga said: “The obstacles we faced showed me that people tend to appreciate art at a later stage when they see the artiste successful. This is manifested especially when an artiste holds a show and only a handful of people attend.

“When a person is still pioneering in culture, people don’t often appreciate it. For example, Lovemore Majaivana. He used to perform in the city but received little support until he went to Harare, where he found more support.

“In Bulawayo, people didn’t appreciate him until he chose to leave the country.”

However, Mhlanga remains optimistic about the transformative power of the arts, inspired by the visionary leadership of his late brother, Cont Mhlanga.

“I miss my brother Cont a lot. I miss his visions; he could see in the darkness. He was a dreamer, able to predict things we couldn’t see. He guided us on the right path with our projects and ensured our success,” he stated.

Beyond theatre, Mhlanga spent a decade coaching speech and drama at Prince Edward School in Harare and enriches the deaf community through theatre and choreography.

Looking ahead, Mhlanga who lives in Lupane advocates for blending traditional artistic practices with modern innovations.

“I believe nurturing young talent and fostering early appreciation for the arts in schools will ensure a vibrant cultural sector for future generations,” he asserts.

With upcoming productions in the pipeline, Mhlanga remains committed to shaping Bulawayo’s cultural legacy, advocating for broader community support and recognition of the arts from