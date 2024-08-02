Styx on efforts to keep Cont Mhlanga’s arts legacy alive: Plans for Cont Mhlanga Festival, street naming unveiled

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

GONE, but not forgotten! This sentiment echoes as the arts community continues to honour the late Cont Mhlanga, who passed away from pneumonia two years ago.

Mhlanga was a towering figure in the arts, known for founding Amakhosi Cultural Centre to discover and nurture artistic talent — a remarkable achievement. Yesterday marked the second anniversary of his passing, prompting questions about how his legacy is being preserved.

Chronicle Showbiz spoke with Mhlanga’s brother, Styx, to learn about ongoing efforts to keep his legacy alive. “For my brother’s legacy, significant strides have been made. Two writers are working on books about his life and contributions. Dr Maurice Huttone, a UK-based Zimbabwean and another writer from Norway are involved.

“Khanyile Mlotshwa, a Zimbabwean journalist (formerly with Sunday News and News Day) and lecturer based in South Africa, is also considering a publication about him,” Styx said. Additionally, he mentioned that plans are underway to host a festival in his honour.

“Civil leaders in Lupane are organising an event called ‘Remembering Our Cont Mhlanga’ and are proposing to name a street after him. Artists who collaborated with him are awaiting approval from his children to stage a festival featuring some of his plays.

“Meanwhile, the Lupane State University Library is working on a project to archive his plays, books and film scripts for researchers,” Styx said. Although Styx occasionally feels the void left by his brother’s absence, he takes solace in seeing his vision come to life.

“Sometimes, I feel deeply gratified to see his projects thriving and making an impact even after his passing. It’s touching to hear people discuss his contributions to society. “However, it’s also disheartening to see some of his initiatives, like Keyona TV, struggling,” he added.

Styx mentioned that the biographies are expected to be published soon, with progress being made on that front. Gcina, Cont Mhlanga’s daughter and Trustee at the Cont Mhlanga Foundation, as well as chairperson of the Amakhosi Cultural Centre board, was unavailable for comment.

Cont Mhlanga, who starred as Mtutureli Niekwu in the anti-apartheid film A World Apart (1988), also established Amakhosi Cultural Centre in 1995, the country’s first privately-owned cultural centre located within township boundaries.

He authored more than 20 plays, including The End, Sinjalo, Children on Fire, Games and Bombs.

His profound contributions to the arts earned him legendary status and he played a crucial role in nurturing various artistic disciplines, including comedy, performance arts and theatre.

