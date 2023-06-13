Sua Flamingoes offload Chungwa

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

BOTSWANA Premier Soccer League side Sua Flamingoes will not renew the contract of 37-year-old Zimbabwean striker Dominic Chungwa when it runs out on June 30, 2023.

Sua Flamingoes, who finished the 2022/23 season on position eight with 41 points confirmed the departure of Chungwa who joined the club from Zambian side Lumwana Radiants on a two-year deal in 2019.

“Dominic Chungwa will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June. Dominic joined the club from Zambian side Lumwana Radiants in July 2021 on a two-year contract. Sua Flamingoes is grateful for Dominic’s contribution during his time with the club.

“Thank You Doza,” said Sua Flamingoes in a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2017 top goal scorer with 17 goals, leaves the Zimbabwean quartet of central midfielder Tendai Nyamusi, winger Mcebisi Moyo, veteran forward Cleopas Dube and Orlando Pirates youth product Rodi Sibanda.

