Sua Flamingoes unveil Rodi Sibanda

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Botswana Premiership side Sua Flamingoes on Friday confirmed signing Zimbabwean striker Rodi Sibanda on a one and a half-year deal.

However, the 22-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates development star, who spent the last part of his contract with Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders on loan at Bulawayo City will have to wait longer before making his debut as he is regularising his work permit.

Sua Flamingoes, formerly coached by Rahman Gumbo announced Sibanda’s arrival on their official social media platforms.

“Sua Flamingoes FC is delighted to announce that Rodi Sibanda has joined the Flam Family on a one and half year contract. The 22-year-old, Zimbabwean attacking midfielder joins Bafana Ba Letswai from Highlanders FC. Sibanda is awaiting work permits to finalize his registration.

“Flam Fam lets welcome, Sibanda,” the club wrote.

The striker spent the better part of the 2021/22 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League season on loan at relegated Bulawayo City where he made 17 appearances, coming from the bench. Despite limited game time, Sibanda scored one goal and had two assists from two starts against Cranborne Bullets and ZPC Kariba.

At Sua Flamingoes, he will compete for a starting place against Zimbabwean pair of Cleopas Dube (32) and Dominic Chungwa (36). – @ZililoR