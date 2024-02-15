Subdued Valentines…is it because it’s a leap year?

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

VALENTINE’S Day in Bulawayo was subdued yesterday as service providers said there were relatively few customers while on the streets not many people were carrying gifts or wearing the traditional red and white.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in most parts of the world on February 14, when lovers express their affection with special greetings, cards, and gifts.

Traditionally men are the ones who buy gifts for women, but 2024 has been an exception, it is a leap year, meaning the burden of coming up with something romantic falls on the shoulders of women.

Some men over the past weeks have been denouncing gifts such as socks, underwear and roll-on deodorants, saying they would prefer tyres, bricks, cement, or something more substantial than the fleeting gifts that they have been subjected to over the years.

In Bulawayo, there were pockets of people wearing red, with some walking as couples going to various eateries around the city to have lunch and spend time together. Others were carrying gift bags and it was mostly women.

A Chronicle news crew met several men who were carrying an assortment of gifts, ranging from roses, colognes, shirts, mugs, chocolates, and varying bottles of expensive whiskey.

However, when approached to speak about to their Valentines’ gifts, the men vehemently refused to talk to the crew or even reveal where the gifts were coming from, saying “Siyatshisa.”

In interviews, some ladies like Miss Nesisa Nyathi were giddy with delight as she carried a huge bouquet of roses and a hamper filled with beauty products and said she was happy to have received the gifts from her loved one.

“I have received a gift from my loved one. I feel so happy, appreciated, and loved. I have no words to express my happiness,” said Miss Nyathi.

Another woman who did not want to be named said Valentine’s Day has been great for her and she would always cherish the gifts she is given.

Those in business said traffic was low, with some in gift shops saying they were disappointed that women would enter shops, complain about how expensive prices were, and leave.

Miss Shalom Ndlovu, from a gift shop in the city centre, said she was disappointed that even though it was a leap year, a few women were buying gifts.

“I’m very, very disappointed, most women are coming and not buying, but complaining that the gifts are expensive. However, the men who come in here don’t even cry, they just buy,” said Miss Ndlovu.

A florist, Ms Sanelisiwe Sibanda, who works at the Large City Hall said business has been low this year compared to last year.

“Business is low this year. I think it’s because it’s a leap year. But the men are continuing to buy flowers for their women. I have seen some people who are my yearly customers coming to buy their women flowers. And also the number of women has not increased although I thought it would since it’s their year to buy,” said Ms Sibanda.

Another who only identified himself as Mr Mkhwananzi said he was in the same predicament as his flowers by midday had not sold that much, compared to previous years.

“Business this year is very low, as there are still flowers that haven’t been bought. By this time if there is business, I would have sold half of the flowers that I have, but this year it seems that it’s hard. There were one or two women who came and bought in the morning, but the trend, as always, is that men are the ones who are buying,” said Mr Mkwananzi.