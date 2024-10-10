Subscribers push Star Link to limit

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE overwhelming demand for cost-effective internet services is pushing newcomer, Star Link, to the edge with consumers experiencing unexpectedly slow speeds this week, especially in Harare, due to congestion.

For the better part of Tuesday, Star Link users faced significant connectivity challenges in what technology experts said are the teething problems caused by demand for the new service in the country.

Star Link’s map indicated a high congestion of devices connected in the Harare area, which could be causing the latency.

To prevent congestion in specific areas, such as Harare, SpaceX (Star Link’s parent company) restricted the number of customers who could use Star Link in any given area or cell.

Star Link users typically experience download speeds between 25 and 220 Mbps, with a majority of users experiencing speeds over 100 Mbps. However, some users claimed that they were experiencing speeds as low as 1Mbps.

The development has heightened calls for the American billionaire, Mr Elon Musk-owned company to set up a ground station in the country to enhance quality connectivity and integrate the region.

Bulawayo is already touted as one of the best locations to host such a station with city Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, openly reaching out to the SpaceX owner to offer land in the City of Kings, for the establishment of a ground station through a recent post on X.

A ground station is a crucial component of the Star Link network, providing a direct link between the satellites in orbit and the internet infrastructure on the ground.

Bulawayo, with its proximity to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, and Zambia, is seen as the ideal location for a ground station in the country.

Technology expert, Mr Robert Ndlovu, who is the founder of Wozatel Communications, said the slow Star Link internet experienced this week was due to the high number of customers in a given area.

“Star Link users in Harare are experiencing very slow internet because of over-saturated cells, a certain area can support only so many satellite dishes, so to speak, until the capacity in that area is increased,” he explained.

“This will not, in any way, affect other service providers in general, because the satellite kits connect directly to the satellites orbiting 500km above.

“Star Link operates at a frequency of 12 to 18 GHz, while 4G or LTE operates somewhere between 750 MHz and 3 GHz, so there is no way these can interfere with each other.”

Mr Ndlovu said Star Link was never initially designed for urban areas but meant for underserved and unserved areas.

“The rural and peri-urban areas are where Star Link was ideally intended. These areas are less densely populated. So, Star Link is working to improve their technology in that regard. It’s only a matter of time before they improve their technology,” he added.

Mr Ndlovu said the situation in Zimbabwe is unique because connectivity in urban areas is poor, and people have turned to Star Link as an alternative for their internet service.

“Being used as a backup in urban areas, so says who, is my question? What we agreed on is that it was designed for remote areas, but in Zimbabwe, we have generally poor connectivity,” he said.

“In some areas, when we request a SIM card for a certain network, we are told the base station is full, or to go to ADSL services, and it’s the same story. Others will say they don’t have coverage. So, really, for a person in town, what are you backing up?

“Besides that, in most countries, like South Africa, in the cities, there is a lot of fibre that is fast, that’s the normal situation. Local providers must improve the infrastructure in urban areas in terms of fibre and similar services, and there will be no need for people to look for Star Link, which is designed for a rural setting,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Willard Shoko, a Bulawayo-based Star Link researcher and high-speed internet consultant, said Zimbabwe has the highest latencies in the world, between 150ms to 190ms, compounded by congestion in the Harare area, which has had an adverse effect on the Star Link service.

“Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX COO, highlighted in an interview that the Star Link service was not meant for cities but for underserved areas. However, due to the price of the internet in Zimbabwe, people have been searching for cheaper and better alternatives.

“In other countries, Star Link is more expensive than fibre, but in Zimbabwe, it’s the opposite. This is what is causing congestion, as people seek a cheaper alternative,” said Mr Shoko.

He said Star Link can work well as a backup for those with fibre, as it provides a connection when fibre is down.

“In terms of ground stations, not having one will impact Star Link’s service. The whole idea of bringing in a ground station is for Star Link to provide a better service than they are currently offering,” said Mr Shoko.

Star Link is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, aimed at providing high-speed, low-latency internet access globally, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The system consists of thousands of small satellites orbiting the Earth in low Earth orbit (LEO) at altitudes of around 340 km to 1,200 km.

Star Link works by using a network of satellites that communicate with user terminals on the ground.

Each satellite is equipped with advanced technology to send and receive data signals.

When a user connects to Star Link, their terminal—often a small dish antenna—establishes a connection with the nearest satellite. This satellite then relays the data to a ground station connected to the internet.

The advantage of using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites is reduced latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites, which orbit much higher. Star Link aims to achieve speeds comparable to or better than terrestrial broadband, making it a viable alternative for areas lacking reliable internet infrastructure.

As the constellation expands, with more satellites being launched regularly, the coverage and performance are expected to improve, facilitating global connectivity.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndlovu has backed calls to set up a Star Link base station in Bulawayo saying the city serves as a good connection point for the region.

“This will create a spin-off in terms of start-ups, software companies, tech support, and data centres while improving regional connectivity.

“It’s not a mistake that the National Railways of Zimbabwe is in Bulawayo. The mayor offered land, and this should be taken seriously,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Once there is a ground station in Zimbabwe, specifically in Bulawayo, latency will be greatly reduced. It is right in the middle of South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Namibia.”