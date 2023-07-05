Substance Abuse, a big threat to Sport

By Lovemore Dube

ANDREW Kamanga, the Regional Anti-Doping Agency manager, a Zimbabwean based in Botswana is worried about the ever-increasing number of sportspersons who test positive for illegal substances.

Kamanga who recently celebrated his 10th year at the helm of the organisation, said doping was rife within the region. He admitted that they had not yet done research extensively on the matter but the results that were coming to their attention were that some top athletes within the region are taking banned substances and testing positive.

“We have not done accurate research to accurately estimate the prevalence of doping in the region. However, the increasing numbers of top athletes testing positive for banned substances is an indicator that we still have a lot of work to do in terms of educating our athletes,” said Kamanga.

He said education was key to winning the war against drug abuse in sports.

“We need values-based education to modify the behavior of our athletes from grassroots to elite. Doping control testing is a regulatory measure,” said Kamanga.

Nyaope, crystal meth, BronCleer, mbanje, and cocaine are the most popular banned substance that many sportspersons in the region take.

Many promising talents have been destroyed by substance abuse with lack of education and parental care being blamed