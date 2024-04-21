Successful launch of ‘The Cliques Women’ event empowers and unites women in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE Cliques Women event launched successfully yesterday at Mystique gardens in Bulawayo. This event which was happening for the first time had women participating in various fun activities at the same time networking and empowering each other through sharing business ideas .

There were food stalls set up all over the garden with women selling a variety of delicacies, indoor stands also had various products on sale, ranging from cosmetics and hair wigs to beaded handbags and African attires which came in unique designs.

DJ’s Fifi ,Stocksweet and Liz kept the audience on their feet as they dropped both old school and latest tunes. Also entertaining the audience was Shekinah and Mimi Tarukwana thrilling the crowd with reggae music and some of amapiano tracks. The stage went ablaze as Lady Tshawe conducted a dance competition between two teams and both teams emerged victorious .

Most ladies who attended the event expressed their gratitude to the event organisers as they managed to make a few dollars during the launch, one of the ladies Heather Kaitano had this to say about the event:

” We are pleased to be part of an event which empowers us as women without having to compete with men. I have managed to make money today from the food and drinks I am selling, we are also enjoying the music from our talented lady DJs,” said Heather.

The event organisers said the event was a success and they will be having more events of this nature in the near future, event coordinator Ayanda Basetsana Sibanda said:

” The Cliques launch was successful and we are glad we managed to gather women from different parts of Bulawayo and had them share business ideas at the same time market and sell their products. We look forward to having more of events of this nature in the near future,” she said.