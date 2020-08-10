Sugar Shane shares life journey with mixtape

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER premiering a music video for his lead single Waze last month, versatile artiste,Shane “Sugar Shane” Manjelo has finally released his mixtape titled the Drill Way which narrates his life journey.

This journey has seen him relocate to the United Kingdom in 2005 and return to the country in 2018.

The 11-track body of work which was released on July 31 with a video for the track Zeze shows the artiste’s rise as he ventures into the new hip-hop subgenre titled Drill. Drill is a style of trap music that originated in the South Side of Chicago in the early 2010s. It is defined by its dark, violent, nihilistic lyrical content and ominous trap-influenced beats. The genre was made popular in the United Kingdom.

The song Waze, an acronym of ‘Words, actions, zeal and energy’ features radio personality and hip-hop head Thorne Laroq.

The award-winning hip-hop radio personality, musician and producer Thorne Laroq, exhibits his energetic commentary on the intro. He makes a statement to other rappers that they were not doing much and that he and Sugar Shane are here to show them how it’s done.

“This mixtape is so dear to me, it’s a tape that I’m addressing many issues I have never discussed with anyone here (Zimbabwe). It explains more on why I returned from the UK.It’s a journey, my life journey from going to the UK and living there, things I was forced to do for survival – the good, bad and breaking the law for survival,” said Sugar Shane. @mthabisi_mthire