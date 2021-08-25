SUICIDE: Man hangs self after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

A BEITBRIDGE man hanged himself after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him.

The incident occurred on Monday in Tongwe, Beitbridge District at around 3Pm.

Timothy Ndou (51) under chief Sitaudze’s area had a long-running dispute with his wife Happiness Ngulube whom he allegedly accused of cheating on him leading to domestic violence.

The couple’s marriage is said to have been rocky for the past months.

On Monday this week, Ndou allegedly assaulted his wife and she ran away and told Ndou’s brother who lives near there homestead.

The brother called them for counselling but Ndou left while they were being counselled.

When his wife returned home, she found him hanging in their bedroom.

The matter was reported to the police and the body was taken for post mortem.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

She said Ndou suspected that his wife was cheating on him and that led to a misunderstanding that drove Ndou to commit suicide.

“I can confirm that Ndou hanged himself after a dispute that he had with his wife. Ndou’s brother called the couple to solve the issue and before resolving it, Ndou left his brother’s house and went to his house where he was found hanging in their bedroom.” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to seek counselling from local leaders, pastors and police than committing suicide when they face such problems.

Two weeks ago, an unidentified man was found hanging on a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) pylon in one of the suburbs in Bulawayo.

Last year, a man from Filabusi committed suicide after killing his wife after suspecting that his wife was cheating.

