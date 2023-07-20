Suicide not an option

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The increasing number of men committing suicide, has prompted musician, Mzoe 7 (Mzoebanzi Mlauzi) to come up with a safe place for men to gather and freely open up to each other without resorting to suicide.

Mzoe 7 is calling out to all men to meet at X Studios in Bulawayo (along Jason Moyo between 1st Avenue and Connaught) today for a discussion that will begin at 4:45pm.

“I’m inviting all men to come so that we learn and encourage one another thus helping each other overcome depression. A lot of men are depressed and we have lost a lot of them to the new pandemic which is suicide,” said a concerned Mzoe 7.

He said the initiative was inspired by the need to have a safe place for men, a place where they can turn to if they are feeling down or going through something. A place where men are going to be leading examples that suicide is not an option for the younger generation.

“I decided to start this initiative because I realised how broken we are as men and the fact that we hardly seek help. Also, this was inspired by the townships where we grew up. The young ones need inspiration and where will they get it from if we won’t have any men in the society.

“The boy child has been forgotten and only reminded of the bad things that they do. No one has had time to listen to and nurture the boy child. Bullying has also affected them at school and in communities and we have seen how bad it ends,” he said.

Mzoe 7 has indeed been trying hard to reach out to people who are going through depression as he has been doing one on one sessions with youths and people going through difficult phases.

He said this is the first time that he will be holding such an event.

“It’s an ongoing initiative that will go on forever as we want to help build a society with men who are mentally fine,” said Mzoe 7.

He said the aim is to see men being happy and not bottling things up.

“If we get a positive, mentally healthy boy child, we will have a happy community,” he said. — @TashaMutsiba.