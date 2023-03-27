Suicide over cow- Man hangs self, poisons children

Midlands Bureau

A 37-YEAR -OLD Lower Gweru man hanged himself after giving his children porridge laced with poison, following a dispute over a cow with his wife.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the sudden death by hanging and attempted murder case that happened on 24 March.

He said Bongani Mahole hanged himself thinking that his children died from the poison he had added to the porridge.

“We confirm the tragedy that befell a family in Maboleni, Lower Gweru when a man allegedly attempted to kill his three children by giving them food laced with poison before hanging himself following a dispute with his wife. The incident happened on Friday at about 8 PM,” said.

Insp Mahoko said the three children aged 7, 8, and 12 are now admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“Their conditions are serious,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged, the children’s parents, Bongani Mahole and his wife Nomakhimbile Ncube (33) had a misunderstanding over an intended sale of one of their cattle.

“At about 12 PM hours, Ncube ran away to her parent’s home. She left the three children in the custody of their father,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said at around 8 PM Mahole allegedly prepared porridge, laced it with an unknown poison and gave the three children to eat.

He said Mahole left for an unknown destination. “The children were discovered lying unconscious outside the house by a passer-by and a report was made at ZRP Maboleni,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the following morning at 8AM, Ncube found her husband’s body hanging from a tree in a bush about a kilometre from his homestead.

He said police attended the scene, the three children were ferried to Gweru Provincial hospital for treatment while their father’s body was taken to the same institution’s mortuary.

“As investigations progress, we take this opportunity to reiterate our calls for members of the public to seek assistance from professional counsellors or community leaders whenever they encounter problems,” he said

@pchitumba1