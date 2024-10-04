Summer crop boost. . . Govt acquires tractors, combine harvesters

Marching towards economic independence: The country attained a resounding record wheat harvest of 467 905 tonnes last year owing to fruitful intervention programmes by the Government (File picture)

Precious Manomano, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has acquired 300 combine harvesters and 14 888 tractors valued at US$18,5 million, to expedite winter wheat harvesting and increase tillage capacity for summer cropping.

This significant investment will improve crop yields, enhance food security and support economic growth towards securing food security and sovereignty, which is critical for the attainment of Vision 2030.

This comes as Government is targeting to support 9,5 million plots under its climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which will ensure enhanced food security through increased crop production, improved agricultural productivity resilience and empowerment of smallholder farmers.

It also comes as harvesting of the winter wheat crop, where a record-breaking 600 000 metric tonnes yield is targeted, is underway.

Relatedly, President Mnangagwa is expected in Buhera on October 16 to launch the Presidential Agricultural Climate Proofing Input Support Programme for the summer cropping season.

According to the Government summer cropping plan, authorities are targeting a cereal production of 3,2 million tonnes, which is enough to meet the country’s consumption needs.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said timely access to equipment will boost production and productivity.

He urged farmers to access tillage facilities on time so that the country could secure the projected bumper harvest.

“Early preparation and early planting are critical for the attainment of a good yield. Farmers can access equipment from different institutions. We have AFC bank, which has about 600 tractors for hiring.

Farmers can also approach CBZ Agro Yield, and the Women’s Empowerment Bank for assistance.

“As a Ministry, we are aiming high as we go into the season considering the good rains, which were predicted. All is in place now to start the new season. We have no doubt that we are going to meet our target because we have mobilised 14 888 tractors for the summer cropping season and 300 combine harvesters for winter wheat,” Prof Jiri said.

Recently, Agricultural, Engineering, Mechanisation, Farm Infrastructure Development and Soil Conservation chief director, Engineer Edwin Samuel Zimhunga said more resources will be channelled towards infrastructure development to support agricultural production.

Farm mechanisation is critical in land preparation and tillage, planting, sowing, chemigation and fertigation, irrigation and watering, harvesting and storage.

This year distribution of inputs is targeting households that have prepared three plots and farmers will receive inputs that are suitable to their agro-ecological region.

A total of 35 000 farmer field schools will be utilised, with one in each village to educate farmers.

Government is targeting 1,8 million hectares of maize, 418 000ha of sorghum, 200 000ha of pearl millet and rapoko, cotton and an increase in the production of tobacco.

Mechanising the country’s agriculture sector will spur economic growth and recovery, contributing up to 33 percent to Gross Domestic Product through downstream benefits.