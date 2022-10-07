Summer Garage Festival on this weekend

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOVERS of deep house music are set to enjoy their weekend in style as they turn the New Luveve Industrial Sites into a hive of musical activity in the fight against drug abuse, depression, and suicidal tendencies that have been rearing their ugly heads lately.

The festival, in its fourth installment, will see top Bulawayo wheel spinners converge to belt hits for the cause on Saturday.

The area popularly known as Emagarajini will host MduSevan, Kapitol C, Bouga, Kotwane Hikwa, Trickstar Muziq, Fraize, Ndoe, Got an Ishuz and DaSoule.

In an interview, Bongani Dube who is the founder of the Chronicles Of House Nation (C.O.H.N) said the level of cases to do with depression and suicide has reached a fever pitch and this has necessitated the need to host such an event.

“Lately, we’ve experienced a lot of these cases (depression and suicide) from our friends and have actually lost quite a number to suicide. This will also serve as a plaque in remembrance of some of our friends who lost the battle against depression and other illnesses.

“It will be an awareness for the fight against drug abuse as it is a contributor to depression as well,” said Dube.

Thorne will be the host of the event.

Dube said the event will also help C.O.H.N to reaffirm the fans of its existence.

“A lot of people have been asking about our whereabouts, but they should rest assured that we are still there. We’ve been doing once-off events, but we’re still around,” he said.

The Summer Garage Festival had an annual fixture, but due to financial frailties and the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was stalled. After Saturday, the show will be hosted in December again. – @eMKlass_49.