Summer is here . . . Roil BAA nominations out next

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards ceremony will be held on November 26 with nominations set to be revealed soon.

A house for the People’s Choice Awards will be the ultimate prize that every artiste will hope to win.

At the close of the eligibility period for the awards, over 27 000 online nominations and 320 physical nominations had been received.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said the nominations they received for this year’s event were highest since the award ceremony was born.

“Though there are repeat entries on the website and email, the response compared to last year is huge.

“We received just over 27 000 nominations online and 320 nominations physically which by far is bigger that what we received in the past years since the inception of the awards that are all about giving a chance for our talented creative players,” said Nkue.

Nkue said the majority of the potential nominees were young artistes.

“It’s nice to see a lot of young artistes being forwarded for nomination. It being our fifth year this can only signal growth of the awards,” he said.

September 20 is the appointed date for the nominations reveal.

“The way forward now is the duty of the judges to come out with a final list of nominations. The plan is to announce it on the 20th of this month,” said Nkue. — @mthabisi_mthire