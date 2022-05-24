Summit delegates mourn Chief Mabhikwa

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

Delegates attending the ongoing African Elephant Summit in Hwange observed a moment of silence this morning in honour of Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane who died in a car accident on Sunday night.

Chief Mabhikwa, born Vusumuzi Khumalo, died at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he had been admitted following a head on collision with a haulage truck near Gumede turn-off, Masenyane area in Lupane.

He was 28.

He was one of the traditional leaders that were supposed to attend the summit to discuss about how human-wildlife conflict is affecting communities living near game parks.

His area of jurisdiction is bordered by Tsholotsho and Hwange National Park and his subjects face challenges of wild animals, especially elephants, lions, hyenas and buffaloes that stray into communities for food.

National coordinator and chief director in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Professor

Prosper Matondi led delegates to a moment of silence this morning saying it was sad that one of the attendees had died.

“Sadly we received bad news. We lost one of our traditional leaders who passed on in a car accident. He was supposed to be here with other chiefs who are in areas affected by human-wildlife conflict,” said Prof Matondi as he requested that delegates rise for a moment of silence.

Delegates are drawn from 19 African countries that have elephants in their land, as well as representatives of international wildlife organisations.

Chief Dingane-Nelukoba of Hwange and borders with Lupane district in Gwayi, said he was devastated by the death of Chief Mabhikwa.

He said the region had lost a promising hardworking leader who was one of the few educated chiefs.

“I was saddened when I received the news. I briefly came to the conference yesterday and when I was driving back home my son phoned me to break the news. I couldn’t believe him and when I got home I phoned Fatima Mission to confirm.

“I am still shocked because they said he was talking after the accident and everyone believed he would make it,” said Chief

Dingane-Nelukoba.

He said the province looked up to Chief Mabhikwa as the future leader.

“He was very respectful and educated. Having worked with his father before, we looked up to him as one of the people in the region who would lead us tomorrow. I and my wife are heartbroken. That’s a bad way of dying.

“He was supposed to be here with us and we were supposed to go with him to Masvingo as he had also been selected to represent the province at an upcoming traditional leaders’ training workshop.”

Nationally, Chief Mbahikwa was in the Chiefs’ Council and was also a board member for the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

In Matabeleland North he was actively involved in Government programmes and led a number of development initiatives in Lupane district.

[email protected]