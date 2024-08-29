Sumptuous traditional meals await at Alpha Grill Family Fun Day. . . Mzoe7, Isizwe Sabatsha to lead cultural celebration

Siphakeme Mnindwa, [email protected]

Bulawayo is set for a culinary and cultural extravaganza this Saturday at the Alpha Grills Restaurant Family Fun Day where a delightful fusion of culture and entertainment awaits families.

Traditional cuisine enthusiasts can look forward to an array of indigenous dishes, including isitshwala samabele, inhloko, ezangaphakathi, inhlanzi zebhinga, imfushwa, and beans, promising an unforgettable family dining experience.

Situated in Belmont, Alpha Grills will host various challenges where lucky winners can enjoy complimentary meals.

Restaurant manager Sheron Khumalo said: “Children and adults alike will be entertained with jumping castles, trampolines, and other attractions while savouring mouth-watering dishes. Friendly staff will be on hand to provide information about the nutritional value of the meals and explain the traditional preparation methods.”

She said adding to the festive atmosphere, the talented musician Mzoe7 will serenade diners with his unique musical style, while the Isizwe Sabatsha dance group will captivate the audience with their energetic performances.

Khumalo said they are pulling out all the stops to satisfy customers.

“This Saturday will be memorable for all who attend. Through activities and culture, the Family Fun Day aims to strengthen family bonds. After all, a family that eats together, stays together.”

Alpha Grills, owned by Gregory Andrews and managed alongside his daughter Tori Andrews and two other managers, has been a culinary staple in Belmont for the past three years.

Tori Andrews highlighted the event’s cultural significance, stating that the day hopes to reconnect people with their heritage and reinforce family ties.



“A jumping castle for children, balloon popping, bubble burst, and trampolines are just some of the games we have planned for Saturday,” she said