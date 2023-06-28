Sunday Chillax with Ramsey K

The Chronicle
Natasha Mutsiba
Dab Three Events continues to promote artistes in Bulawayo and provide entertainment for the city’s revellers by hosting shows almost every week.
This Sunday, the event’s company has arranged a Sunday Chillax that will feature a performance by jazz musician Ramsey K at Isibaya Bar and Butchery in Matshobana.
Revellers will be expected to pay $1.
Ramsey K said Sunday Chillax will be a day to relax and listen to good music.
“Sunday Chillax is a chilled afternoon event fit for families. People will be treated to good old-school music which I’ll perform,” said the Umakhelwane singer.
The musician said the venue is ideal as it affords him an opportunity to appreciate the community as well.
“It’s a good thing to give back to the community by performing for them since most of the shows happen far away from the community where I come from. It all started there as humble beginnings so I must give it back to appreciate them,” he said.
The event will start from 3pm till late.
For a while now, Dab Three Events has been promoting local talent from Matabeleland through various events. _TashaMutsiba