Sunday Chillax with Ramsey K

Dab Three Events owners (from left) Diction Ndlovu, Archy Hadebe and Bekezela Ncube

Natasha Mutsiba

[email protected]

Dab Three Events continues to promote artistes in Bulawayo and provide entertainment for the city’s revellers by hosting shows almost every week.

This Sunday, the event’s company has arranged a Sunday Chillax that will feature a performance by jazz musician Ramsey K at Isibaya Bar and Butchery in Matshobana.

Revellers will be expected to pay $1.

Ramsey K said Sunday Chillax will be a day to relax and listen to good music.

“Sunday Chillax is a chilled afternoon event fit for families. People will be treated to good old-school music which I’ll perform,” said the Umakhelwane singer.

The musician said the venue is ideal as it affords him an opportunity to appreciate the community as well.

“It’s a good thing to give back to the community by performing for them since most of the shows happen far away from the community where I come from. It all started there as humble beginnings so I must give it back to appreciate them,” he said.

The event will start from 3pm till late.

For a while now, Dab Three Events has been promoting local talent from Matabeleland through various events. _TashaMutsiba