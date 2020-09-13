MAMELODI Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has distanced himself from the blunder that saw suspended defender Tebogo Langerman erroneously named among the substitutes in their Nedbank Cup final win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Brazilians won 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday through a second half strike from Gaston Sirino to complete the treble.

But their march to the league title‚ Telkom TKO and Nedbank Cup titles on the same season was spoiled by news that Celtic lodged an official complaint regarding Langerman.

By naming a suspended player among the substitutes on their official team list, which is in contravention of the rules of the league‚ the Brazilians needlessly plunged themselves in hot water and could face disciplinary action.

Chapter 4 of National Soccer League’s Handbook ‚ which deals with Protests and Complaints‚ rule number 51.3 states: “Where the protest relates to a Player who is alleged to be an ineligible Player‚ the protesting Member Club will lodge a written objection to the fielding of the Player detailing the reasons for the objection‚ with referee and the opposing captain in the presence of an assistant referee no later than 30 (thirty) minutes before the start of the match.”

Celtic officials did not lodge a formal written protest with match officials before the start of the game and only complained after the encounter. It is worth noting that Langerman did not play in the match.

“I am not aware of that, but I’ll ask the club. I don’t do player admin at the club‚ I focus on coaching the team‚” said Mosimane in his post match press conference when asked if he knew that Langeran was suspended after he picked up a fourth booking in the 3-0 league win over Black Leopards last weekend.

It appears that both Sundowns and Celtic dropped the ball because the clubs are given an updated yellow card and suspension list by the league before matches and the two sides should have been aware that the defender was suspended.

“If I have reports on certain issues‚ of course I can’t be a coach who doesn’t focus or observe those things‚ but I am not aware at this point in time. The management will have to tell us all about this, but you must win on the pitch. Imagine you are going to raise the trophy‚ and oh by the way‚ there was this thing and then you celebrate. I mean really.

“My opinion about football is that you must win on the pitch‚ that’s my opinion about football. Win on the pitch. If you win outside the pitch because there is something like this or that‚ it’s okay, but we know how football is. You remember in 2012 Celtic won the Tellkom Knockout trophy with the ball that did not cross the line. Who talks about it now‚ they talk about Celtic having being the Telkom Cup finalists in 2012.”

By beating Celtic‚ Sundowns ended the season with the Telkom Knockout‚ the league and the Nedbank Cup for their first treble in the PSL era. They have matched the class of 1990 that won the Castle League‚ JPS and the BP Top 8.

The PSL have not indicated if they will be issuing a press release on the matter that has been a talking point among fans since Saturday night. – TimesLive