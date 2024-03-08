Sungura Masters end four-year drought in Beitbridge with weekend extravaganza

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’s renowned dance ensemble, Sungura Masters, is set to make a triumphant return to the live stage in Beitbridge after a four-year absence. The absence has sparked interest from fast-growing event promoters in the Matabeleland region, who have eagerly sought the dance outfit’s services.

Pagomba Cafe, under the management of the runners, has secured Sungura Masters for performances tonight and tomorrow. Masotha, the pint-sized front-runner of Sungura Masters, expressed their readiness to satisfy the long-awaited cravings of their fans.

“Having been absent for four years in Beitbridge, we are aware that our fans have missed us during this time, so we are determined to give our best. With new members on board and fresh dance sets, our fans can anticipate a great deal of fun,” Masotha stated.

Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, the proprietor of Pagomba Cafe, encouraged people to prepare for a weekend extravaganza, promising an elevated entertainment experience in Beitbridge. – @mthabisi_mthire