Sungura Singer DT Bio Mudimba captivates Hwange crowd at Matabeleland Agricultural Show

MUSIC lovers had a memorable night on Saturday in Hwange when sungura singer DT Bio Mudimba delivered one his best live performances to close the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show.

The Agricultural Show started on Wednesday and ended on Saturday afternoon. Saturday night was reserved for entertainment which had the Kujata jata hit maker and his Kaani Stars band and Jambezi based Kwejani Band fronted by Sizwangedaba Ncube. First on stage was Kwejani Band around 6pm and Bio Mudimba went on stage just after 8pm, sending the huge crowd into a memorable celebration.

Some were seeing and attending Bio Mudimba show for the first time and were excited at the opportunity. Thousands attended the musical show and enjoyed the night despite power outages that kept disturbing the flow of events as there was a technical fault with power supply. It was the first time DT Bio Mudimba and Kwejani Band shared the stage and it had to happen in Hwange, a rainbow town whose population encompasses different ethnic groups.