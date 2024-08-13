Sungura Singer DT Bio Mudimba captivates Hwange crowd at Matabeleland Agricultural Show
MUSIC lovers had a memorable night on Saturday in Hwange when sungura singer DT Bio Mudimba delivered one his best live performances to close the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show.
The Agricultural Show started on Wednesday and ended on Saturday afternoon. Saturday night was reserved for entertainment which had the Kujata jata hit maker and his Kaani Stars band and Jambezi based Kwejani Band fronted by Sizwangedaba Ncube. First on stage was Kwejani Band around 6pm and Bio Mudimba went on stage just after 8pm, sending the huge crowd into a memorable celebration.
Some were seeing and attending Bio Mudimba show for the first time and were excited at the opportunity. Thousands attended the musical show and enjoyed the night despite power outages that kept disturbing the flow of events as there was a technical fault with power supply. It was the first time DT Bio Mudimba and Kwejani Band shared the stage and it had to happen in Hwange, a rainbow town whose population encompasses different ethnic groups.
Bio Mudimba has however played in Hwange before at some of corporate events. He said the show was exciting for him. “I am happy to have played before such a big and happy crowd. Everything went well and we are happy to have delivered,” he said. The award wining singer was backed by a six member band including two female dancers who left fans asking for more. Earlier Sizwa and Kwejani had warmed the stage as expected. The full entertainment line up included Lwendulu Primary School traditional dance group with its diminutive dancer Prosper Nyoni better known as Popopo, Slow Poison, Manu the Poet and Prisons and Correctional Services imbube group. Lwendulu Primary School traditional dance group were the National Association of Primary Heads champions in traditional dance in 2022, the same year Popopo was adjudged the best national traditional dancer. There were also tug of war matches during the official opening.
