Sunninghill residents unveil first community patrol vehicle to enhance security

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

SUNNINGHILL, residents in Bulawayo, made a bold step towards improving security in the area by unveiling their first-ever patrol vehicle, a Toyota Aqua Hybrid worth US$7 000, yesterday.

The purchasing of the vehicle is a result of the community’s collective effort, with each household contributing US$10 since February last year.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held at Hills Lodge along Gwanda Road, was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including the Sunninghill Neighbourhood Watch Committee, police officers from various Bulawayo stations, and representatives from Business against Crime, community elders, and local residents.

The theme of the event, “Protecting You, Protecting Our Community,” compressed the spirit of collaboration that has been key to the initiative’s success.

The guest of honour Superintendent Lameck John Nyamhunga, Acting Officer Commanding the Suburban District of Bulawayo province, praised the Sunninghill community for commitment and unity, noting that the launch of the patrol vehicle was a testament to the power of collective effort.

He encouraged residents to remain united and continue working closely with the police to maintain peace and security in the neighbourhood.

“This success is a testimony to the reality of the results of unity. I therefore implore you to remain united as a community, continue cooperating with the police and scale more heights,” said Supt Nyamhunga.

He expressed his satisfaction with the strong relationship between the Sunninghill Neighbourhood Watch Committee and the Hillside Police Station, urging other suburbs to follow Sunninghill’s example.

Supt Nyamhunga addressed the challenges police officers face in their line of duty, emphasising the need for resilience, discipline, and commitment to public service.

“Policing is a unique profession which some describe as a calling. It requires a high level of resilience, discipline, ability to rise above one’s own emotions as well as resist temptation. During your operations, be ready to be insulted, humiliated, attacked or even be tempted. Resist all these hurdles, remain true to the cause,” he said.

The Chairman of the Sunninghill Neighbourhood Watch, Mr Clement Bishop Malaba, took the opportunity to share the journey that led to the acquisition of the patrol vehicle.

He explained that the initiative began in February 2023 when residents noticed a rise in criminal activity, including theft of infrastructure, unlawful entries into homes, and street muggings.

As a result, the neighbourhood decided to take security into their own hands by establishing a neighbourhood watch team.

“The Sunninghill Neighbourhood Watch journey started in February 2023 when we realised that the importance of ensuring our own security could not be overstated. Criminals were targeting our infrastructure, and we needed to act. We formed a security team, and the goal was simple: to ensure the safety and well-being of every resident in this neighbourhood,” Mr Malaba said.

The success of the patrols led to the realisation that a dedicated patrol vehicle was necessary to ensure the safety of the area. Mr Malaba explained that the vehicle is more than just a set of wheels; it symbolises the residents’ commitment to protecting their community.

The initiative was also applauded by Chief Inspector Precious Simango, the officer in charge of the Hillside Police Station, who expressed her gratitude for the support shown by the community.

“This is our fourth neighbourhood patrol car under Hillside Police Station, and it’s encouraging to see how these initiatives are making a real difference. Just last week, we intercepted a group of criminals who had stolen valuable items worth more than US$5 000. The vehicles we’ve received through community support have significantly improved our response times and our ability to combat crime,” she said.

She highlighted the challenges of policing in a large area, noting that the Hillside police station is responsible for an area covering approximately 480 square kilometres. The patrol vehicles have become a crucial tool in managing the growing demand for police intervention.