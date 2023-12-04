Super Eagles clinch Elite Social League Cup

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Super Eagles Football Club clinched the Elite Social League Cup yesterday at St Columba’s High School in Makokoba.

The league is looking for a sponsor and clubs have been contributing to the sponsorship fund.

It made its debut this year.

Super Eagles wrapped up the season with a 2 all draw against Real Men FC.

Before kick-off, Super Eagles got a guard of honour from their opponents in respect of their hard work to win the league.

The first half of the match was full of action, with both teams fighting hard for the win.

Mbongeni Minezhe of the Real Men was a standout player, combining with Watson Masasa to score the first goal of the game in the 34th minute.

Minezhe’s skill and agility were on full display, as he dribbled past defenders and made accurate passes to his teammates. The combination between him and Masasa was a thing of beauty, as they worked together to create opportunities in the first half.

Just when it seemed like the Real Men were taking control of the game, the Super Eagles struck back with a stunning goal from Mbongeni Ndlovu. The 40th minute equalizer was a result of Ndlovu’s skilful play, as he shielded a defender, turned, and faced the goal to score.

The first half ended in one-all, with both teams having put up a fierce fight.

The tension was palpable as the second half of the match continued. Both teams were desperate for a second goal, and it seemed like it could come at any moment. Then, in the 70th minute, the Real Men’s Minezhe took a long-range shot that forced a save from the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Elton Chiwaka. But the ball bounced off Chiwaka’s hand and hit a Real Eagles player in the arm, and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty kick.

Minezhe stepped up to take the penalty, and the crowd fell silent in anticipation. He took a few steps back, ran forward, and unleashed a powerful shot into the back of the net. The crowd erupted in cheers as the goal was counted, and the Real Men took the lead.

The final minutes of the match were filled with nail-biting tension, as both teams knew that one more goal could be the difference between victory and defeat. The Super Eagles knew they had to take a risk if they wanted to salvage something from the game. Anesu Nyathi stepped up to the challenge.

In the dying minutes of the match, Anesu received the ball on the edge of the box. With defenders closing in, he let fly with a stunning curling shot that found the top corner of the net. The crowd erupted as the Super Eagles saved themselves from defeat with a truly spectacular goal.

The Super Eagles coach Nkosiyazi Ncube who is leading a premier league powerhouse Bulawayo Chiefs credits his team for showing character in difficult times and bouncing back to winning ways

“It was all about teamwork we knew the league was a difficult one, but after the loss, the players showed character and determination and after that, we started winning games,” he said.

Ncube said he was delighted by the victory and he hopes to defend it next season.

“It’s a great achievement for me and the team because this was the first year in the Elite League and we hope to defend it next season,” said Ncube.

Super Eagles, with 72 points, won the league with a six-point margin, and second-placed Vuthela FC finished with 66 points.

The league is made up of teams from different communities in Bulawayo whose mission is to keep youths busy and stay away from drug and substance abuse.