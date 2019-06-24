Super Geeks target schools

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO Hip Hop dance group Super Geeks will be imparting their skills to school children soon through their School to School Talent project.

One of the dancers, Pasha Mpala said they will roll out the project next month.

“We’ll be teaching pupils from different primary schools how to dance and making them responsible people with this project. This is our small way of giving back to the community and thanking them for the support,” Mpala said.

He said through the School to School project, they hope to uncover the country’s dancing talent.

“Zimbabwe has a lot of talent that needs to be mentored and nurtured. We’ve always wanted to bring out this talent but financial constraints has been the major stumbling block This year we decided to run with this project with or without funds,” he said.

The group has been nominated for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and Mpala said they have been yearning for this nomination.

“We’ve been looking forward to a BAA nomination for the past two years and we are so excited that finally, Bulawayo has noticed our work. We hope to win this award,” said Mpala.

Last year, the group which featured in several music videos including Jah Prayzah’s Follow Me, was named the second best African dance group at a global dance competition held in South Africa. They also made it to the Dreamstar finals.

Mpala said there are a lot of competitions which they were meant to take part in last year but could not do so because of funding.

“Last year, we qualified to go to USA for the world performers’ competition with Zicopa but due to lack of funding, we couldn’t travel. There are many other competitions in South Africa which we were supposed to attend as well but couldn’t,” he said.